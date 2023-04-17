Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Guryevsky District
  5. Guryevsk
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Guryevsk, Russia

4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 79,244
Good comfort formula: House + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis and urban pollute…
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 66,967
A successful formula for comfort: townhouse + nature Tired of the bustle of the metropolis a…
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 139,542
Selling a house in Guryevsk. Area: 112.8 sq.m. 2 floors + attic. Autonomous gas heating, cen…
4 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 73,678
I offer for sale a two-story house in the city of Guryevsk, st. Gornaya, in a complex of 6 h…
6 room housein Guryevsk, Russia
6 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 446,533
We offer for sale a spacious three-story house of 385 sq m in. Guryevsk ( 10 minutes from. K…
