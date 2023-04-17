Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Guryevsky District
  5. Guryevsk
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Guryevsk, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 7/7 Floor
€ 50,225
g. Guryevsk, st. Guryeva, district "Parka of Sensitive Development". We offer to consider fo…
1 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 31,251
1 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 41,854
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 62,447
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 5/7 Floor
€ 65,851
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 62,335
1 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4/4 Floor
€ 69,400
Excellent 1k apartment for sale! Heating and hot water supply in apartments is carried out f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir