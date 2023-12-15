Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is located in the Leningrad region, Priozersky district in the Gromovo station…
€19,738
Leave a request

Properties features in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir