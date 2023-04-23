Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Vyksa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in gorodskoy okrug Vyksa, Russia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Gryaznaya, Russia
Villa Villa
Gryaznaya, Russia
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,725
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…

Properties features in gorodskoy okrug Vyksa, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir