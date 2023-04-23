Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gorodskoy okrug Kolomna, Russia

2 room apartment in Ozyory, Russia
2 room apartment
Ozyory, Russia
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 39,831
2 bedroom apartment in the MO with a balcony Ready for sale. Warm, bright. Separate bathroom…
2 room apartment in Ozyory, Russia
2 room apartment
Ozyory, Russia
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 33,082
2 bedroom apartment in the MO with a balcony Ready for sale. Warm, bright. Separate bathroom…
3 room apartment in Kolomna, Russia
3 room apartment
Kolomna, Russia
3 Number of rooms 53 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 55,310
We sell a 3-room apartment ( 52.5m2 excluding loggias ), located on the 5th floor of a 9-sto…

