Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Kaluga

Residential properties for sale in gorodskoy okrug Kaluga, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 174,514
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 64.4 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 12/18 Floor
€ 174,038
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 13/30 Floor
€ 109,467
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 188,851
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 10/30 Floor
€ 122,937
2 room apartmentin Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 520,075
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 12/14 Floor
€ 102,515
For sale 1 apartment with White box decoration on the 12th floo…
2 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 69,447
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.4 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the …
1 room studio apartmentin Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 156,165
  The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 178,143
For sale 3-room apartment on the 10th floor 15-storey building in buil…
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 152,429
1 room apartmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 381,614
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…

Properties features in gorodskoy okrug Kaluga, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir