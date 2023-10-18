Apartments for sale in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
3 room apartment
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
€84,709
2 room apartment in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
2 room apartment
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2k. apartment on the 4th floor, 5th floor panel house, in an environmentally friend…
€45,361
2 room apartment in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
2 room apartment
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/17
For sale one bedroom apartment. A great option for your continued stay. Good repair, which h…
€84,860

