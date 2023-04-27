Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Bor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

Bor
3
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
House in Zheleznodorozhnyy, Russia
House
Zheleznodorozhnyy, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,970
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,050
Villa Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,419
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Villa Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,341
We offer you a unique offer on the real estate market - a cottage with a very functional pla…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
55 m² Number of floors 2
€ 33,204
Great location, 15 km from Nizhny Novgorod, in the village of shops, clinics, school. On the…
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,854
Clean sale!Electricity in the house.Gas is brought to the house. 
House in Kantaurovo, Russia
House
Kantaurovo, Russia
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,816
I draw your attention to a cottage micro-quarter in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. B…
Villa Villa in Kantaurovo, Russia
Villa Villa
Kantaurovo, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,476
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
House in Kantaurovo, Russia
House
Kantaurovo, Russia
168 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,690
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
50 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,054
SNT Birch ( Sitnikovsky s / s ) For sale country house and plot 5 acres cadastral number: 52…
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 118,428
I will sell a brick, thoroughly built house in the village of Ivonkino, Bor district.    The…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
31 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6,419
Kiselyha Station, SNT Tchaika Uch. 62, within walking distance of the river, forest, lake. N…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,670
from Art. Rekshino 15-20 min. on foot, asphalt road to the house, near the playground, schoo…

Properties features in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir