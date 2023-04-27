Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
38 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,544
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2-storey building in Bor on the street Go…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,437
I sell 2-room apartment of 42.6 sq.m. to the address of the village. Oktyabrsky St. Oktyabrs…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
55 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,020
For sale 2-room apartment of improved layout in the Emerald Housing and Public Utilities in …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,612
I sell 2-room apartment of 44.5 sq. M. at the address of Bor 25 Makhalova St. on the 2nd flo…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
80 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 86,884
URGENT! URGENT! URGENT! On sale on the banks of the Volgi river in a new brick house on the …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 65,191
A spacious cozy 3-room apartment of improved layout in the city of Bor on the street is pres…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
36 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,437
Urgent sale of 1 room apartment of 36.8m2, residential 17.4 m2, kitchen 7.6 m2. House built …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,185
For sale 1k apartment of improved layout with an area of 39m, residential 15m, kitchen 9 m o…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
88 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 110,681
Apartment in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Apartment
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
34 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,854
For sale 1-room square in Ostankino, Borsky district. 20 km. from Bor, 40 km. from N. Novgor…

