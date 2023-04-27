Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

Bor
12
23 properties total found
House in Zheleznodorozhnyy, Russia
House
Zheleznodorozhnyy, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,970
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,050
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
38 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,544
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2-storey building in Bor on the street Go…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,437
I sell 2-room apartment of 42.6 sq.m. to the address of the village. Oktyabrsky St. Oktyabrs…
Villa Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,419
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
55 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,020
For sale 2-room apartment of improved layout in the Emerald Housing and Public Utilities in …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,612
I sell 2-room apartment of 44.5 sq. M. at the address of Bor 25 Makhalova St. on the 2nd flo…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
80 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 86,884
URGENT! URGENT! URGENT! On sale on the banks of the Volgi river in a new brick house on the …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 65,191
A spacious cozy 3-room apartment of improved layout in the city of Bor on the street is pres…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
36 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,437
Urgent sale of 1 room apartment of 36.8m2, residential 17.4 m2, kitchen 7.6 m2. House built …
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,185
For sale 1k apartment of improved layout with an area of 39m, residential 15m, kitchen 9 m o…
Villa Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,341
We offer you a unique offer on the real estate market - a cottage with a very functional pla…
Apartment in Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
88 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 110,681
Apartment in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Apartment
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
34 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,854
For sale 1-room square in Ostankino, Borsky district. 20 km. from Bor, 40 km. from N. Novgor…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
55 m² Number of floors 2
€ 33,204
Great location, 15 km from Nizhny Novgorod, in the village of shops, clinics, school. On the…
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,854
Clean sale!Electricity in the house.Gas is brought to the house. 
House in Kantaurovo, Russia
House
Kantaurovo, Russia
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,816
I draw your attention to a cottage micro-quarter in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. B…
Villa Villa in Kantaurovo, Russia
Villa Villa
Kantaurovo, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,476
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
House in Kantaurovo, Russia
House
Kantaurovo, Russia
168 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,690
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
50 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,054
SNT Birch ( Sitnikovsky s / s ) For sale country house and plot 5 acres cadastral number: 52…
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 118,428
I will sell a brick, thoroughly built house in the village of Ivonkino, Bor district.    The…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
31 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6,419
Kiselyha Station, SNT Tchaika Uch. 62, within walking distance of the river, forest, lake. N…
House in Sitniki, Russia
House
Sitniki, Russia
43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,670
from Art. Rekshino 15-20 min. on foot, asphalt road to the house, near the playground, schoo…

