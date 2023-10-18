Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. gorodskoe poselenie Zubcov
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Zubcov, Russia

1 room apartment in gorodskoe poselenie Zubcov, Russia
1 room apartment
gorodskoe poselenie Zubcov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
Lot number: 3889444, Apartment in a new house on the 4 floor. Steady bus stop, shops. Abili…
€9,900

