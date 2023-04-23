Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Plavsky District
  5. gorodskoe poselenie Plavsk

Residential properties for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Plavsk, Russia

Plavsk
1
1 property total found
3 room house in Plavsk, Russia
3 room house
Plavsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,511

Properties features in gorodskoe poselenie Plavsk, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir