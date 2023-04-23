Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Novouzensky District
  5. gorodskoe poselenie Novouzensk

Residential properties for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Novouzensk, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 102 m²
€ 394,558
A new business class project in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area, in which all the advantages…
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 42,417
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.6 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the comf…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/18 Floor
€ 152,412
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 166,618
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 63,823
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
4 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 325,545
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 86,128
8 room house in Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
8 room house
Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 165,964
Residential building, bathhouse and elling for sale with access to the Kaliningrad Sea Canal…
3 room apartment in Konkovo District, Russia
3 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 475,388
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 83,468
For sale apartment - studio with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 12 - flo…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 84,598
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 132,771

