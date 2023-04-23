Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Gdov, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,689
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 107,020
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
3 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 6
€ 850,039
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 86,870
For sale 1 apartment on the 12th floor 15-story house in building 6.1 …
3 room apartment in Novopodrezkovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Novopodrezkovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 215,808
Moscow or St. Petersburg, energy with the key, or calm thoughtfulness? The creators of the 1…
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 183,754
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 46,367
For sale studio apartment with an area of 22.9 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the comf…
3 room house in Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 87,408
For sale is a plot of IZhS 10 acres in a picturesque place of the Krasnodar Territory in the…
1 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
1 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 110,614
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
House in Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
House
Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
434 m²
€ 1,183,877
Art. 25380320 Dear customer! Exclusive offer in the market of suburban real estate in St. Pe…
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 114,674
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 158,740

Properties features in gorodskoe poselenie Gdov, Russia

