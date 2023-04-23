Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Gdovsky District
gorodskoe poselenie Gdov
Residential properties for sale in gorodskoe poselenie Gdov, Russia
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,689
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
€ 107,020
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 850,039
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
12/15 Floor
€ 86,870
For sale 1 apartment on the 12th floor 15-story house in building 6.1 …
3 room apartment
Novopodrezkovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
€ 215,808
Moscow or St. Petersburg, energy with the key, or calm thoughtfulness? The creators of the 1…
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 183,754
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 46,367
For sale studio apartment with an area of 22.9 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the comf…
3 room house
Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 87,408
For sale is a plot of IZhS 10 acres in a picturesque place of the Krasnodar Territory in the…
1 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 110,614
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
House
Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
434 m²
€ 1,183,877
Art. 25380320 Dear customer! Exclusive offer in the market of suburban real estate in St. Pe…
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 114,674
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
14/19 Floor
€ 158,740
Properties features in gorodskoe poselenie Gdov, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map