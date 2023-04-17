Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Gorodets
1
Zinyakovskiy selsovet
1
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
42 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,908
6 room housein Gorodets, Russia
6 room house
Gorodets, Russia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 494,114
Продается Шале для созерцания монументального пейзажа и шедевральных закатов! Шале обстроен…

Properties features in Gorodetsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir