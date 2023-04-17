Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Kumohinskiy selsovet
2
Gorodets
1
Zinyakovskiy selsovet
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartmentin Zinyaki, Russia
Apartment
Zinyaki, Russia
40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,280
Very good apartment. I will sell a 2-room apartment in the village. Zinyaki, asphalt to the …
Apartmentin Serkovo, Russia
Apartment
Serkovo, Russia
47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,001
I sell a 2-room apartment in two apartments in the village. Serkovo Gorodetsky district. The…
Apartmentin Serkovo, Russia
Apartment
Serkovo, Russia
41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,559
  Very good apartment. I sell a 2-room apartment d. Serkovo Gorodetsky district ( 4 km.…
Apartmentin Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,861
g. Gorodets. For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a modern microdistrict of an ancient city locat…

Properties features in Gorodetsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir