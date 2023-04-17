Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Russia
  Volga Federal District
  Gorodetsky District

Residential properties for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Gorodets
2
Kumohinskiy selsovet
2
Zinyakovskiy selsovet
2
6 properties total found
Apartmentin Zinyaki, Russia
Apartment
Zinyaki, Russia
40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,280
Very good apartment. I will sell a 2-room apartment in the village. Zinyaki, asphalt to the …
Apartmentin Serkovo, Russia
Apartment
Serkovo, Russia
47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,001
I sell a 2-room apartment in two apartments in the village. Serkovo Gorodetsky district. The…
Apartmentin Serkovo, Russia
Apartment
Serkovo, Russia
41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,559
  Very good apartment. I sell a 2-room apartment d. Serkovo Gorodetsky district ( 4 km.…
Apartmentin Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,861
g. Gorodets. For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a modern microdistrict of an ancient city locat…
Housein Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
42 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,908
6 room housein Gorodets, Russia
6 room house
Gorodets, Russia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 494,114
Продается Шале для созерцания монументального пейзажа и шедевральных закатов! Шале обстроен…

