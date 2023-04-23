Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Gorbunkovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Gorbunkovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
30 m²
€ 77,339
Art. 34655909 Hello dear Buyer! The studio is for sale in a modern apart complex. The s…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 129,906
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
77 m²
€ 408,272
Art. 23742108 Unique, in a way, apartment in the LCD Business class "Moscow, 65".Building A …
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 167,026
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 2/30 Floor
€ 105,905
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 54,705
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.6 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 181,966
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 148,776
For sale 2 - room - apartment with an area of 49.5 square meters. m in the 12th. …
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 3/30 Floor
€ 192,418
2 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 155,107
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 8/17 Floor
€ 105,526
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 89,058
For sale studio apartment with an area of 23.1 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the comf…

