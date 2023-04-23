Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Goncharovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Goncharovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 90,405
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
55 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 111,749
We bring to your attention a cozy apartment, an improved layout, with a beautiful view from …
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 96,708
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15/18 Floor
€ 153,990
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,426
ST Dubrava, 10 min. from the bus stop, on the apple tree section, the house requires repair
2 room apartment in Konkovo District, Russia
2 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 377,529
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 163,317
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m² Number of floors 18
€ 215,983
Studio for sale in LCD « Paveletskaya City », located in the Danilovsky district of Moscow. …
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 270,983
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 12/30 Floor
€ 111,473
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15/30 Floor
€ 162,861
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 15/18 Floor
€ 93,299

Properties features in Goncharovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir