Studios for Sale in Golovinsky District, Russia

11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
€67,490
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moscow, Russia
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moscow, Russia
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,923
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/3
€62,473
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/3
€63,077
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/3
€63,477
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/3
€65,474
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/3
€66,187
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 11 m²
Floor 3/3
€45,480
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
€71,980
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moscow, Russia
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moscow, Russia
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
€67,490
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,920

