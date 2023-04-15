Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Gatchina
5
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Siversky
2
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
2 room housein Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 77,055
3 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 112,440
In the village of Sokkolovo, near Gatchina, a solid house for a large family with a master o…
3 room housein Yelizavetino, Russia
3 room house
Yelizavetino, Russia
3 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,582
It is proposed for sale a flat, correct form section of IZHS in the Elizabethan volost of th…
3 room housein Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,559
Winter cottage for sale in SNT Birch Grove, massif Birch Grove, Gatchinsky district. House B…
3 room housein Voyskovicy, Russia
3 room house
Voyskovicy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,567
Residential building for sale in p. Woliskovitsy. The walls are logged with silicate brick. …
Housein Menkovo, Russia
House
Menkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,968
House for sale in Gatchinsky district in the village. Menskovo on the land 1500 square meter…
2 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 41,889
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Railwayman''.&…
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 60,078
Cottage OP 74.9 sq.m. in SNT "Triton" ( 6 km from Gatchina ) Two-story house with a large ve…
2 room housein Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,149
In the oldest gardening of the Kobrino Gatchinsky district massif, with an affectionate name…
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,558
A large warm bright house for sale with decoration and all communications built in 2021. You…
2 room housein Pudost, Russia
2 room house
Pudost, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,685
3 room cottagein Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 176,377
2 room housein Susaninskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Susaninskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,764
We offer a plot in SNT Snowflower with a cozy summer house. The house is one-story, with a f…
3 room cottagein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 120,708
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
6 room housein Vyritsa, Russia
6 room house
Vyritsa, Russia
6 Number of rooms 206 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 217,164
In the resort, Vyritsa, Brazlavsky Ave., among the pines, an excellent brick house is sold,…
3 room housein Myza-Ivanovka, Russia
3 room house
Myza-Ivanovka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 112 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,747
In a cozy village with developed infrastructure and picturesque nature, a wonderful, warm ho…
Cottage 5 roomsin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 243 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 165,353
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
4 room housein Shpankovo, Russia
4 room house
Shpankovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 135 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 88,188
Offered for sale & nbsp; land plot of 15 IZhS & nbsp; & nbsp; in der Spankovo & nbsp; Gatch…
2 room housein Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,984
New house for sale in d. The worker of the Elizabethan settlement, which is 45 km from KAD. …
2 room housein Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,008
New house for sale in d. The Elizabethan settlement worker, who is 45 km from KAD. Penobeton…
7 room housein Siversky, Russia
7 room house
Siversky, Russia
7 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 82,622
For sale plot with house in the center of p. Siver. The house is suitable for both permanent…
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 45,197
A 2 km residential building from 2014 with a residence permit is sold from Gatchin. House fr…
2 room housein Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 38,582
For sale they are offered in one of the most picturesque and cozy corners of the Gatchinsky …
5 room housein Paricy, Russia
5 room house
Paricy, Russia
5 Number of rooms 133 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 110,224
Offered for sale & nbsp; land and winter house located on it in the Gatchinsky district in d…
Housein Siversky, Russia
House
Siversky, Russia
327 m²
€ 179,684
Art. 23721393 Dear ladies and gentlemen! In an environmentally friendly area (Siversky villa…
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 138 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 97,007
Art. 56606421 Two-story residential building built in 2021 is for sale. Total area 138 sq.m,…
Housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 225,873
Art. 18479100 Dear customer! We offer you a modern house in the state-owned enterprise "Gork…
4 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 143 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 116,850
House for sale in the village of Pegelevo, Gatchinsky district, built in 2019 from carbonate…
2 room housein Gatchina, Russia
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,747
Art. 54552479 An excellent winter house for sale in the city of Gatchina, two floors, 2015.p…
2 room housein Gatchina, Russia
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 66,031
Art. 44173498 In the city limits of the GATCHIN, a promising area (12 acres in ownership and…

Properties features in Gatchinsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir