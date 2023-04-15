Russia
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Gatchinsky District
Houses
Houses for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia
Gatchina
5
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Siversky
2
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Susaninskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Voyskovickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Vyrickoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Vyritsa
1
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 77,055
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 112,440
In the village of Sokkolovo, near Gatchina, a solid house for a large family with a master o…
3 room house
Yelizavetino, Russia
3 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 38,582
It is proposed for sale a flat, correct form section of IZHS in the Elizabethan volost of th…
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 27,559
Winter cottage for sale in SNT Birch Grove, massif Birch Grove, Gatchinsky district. House B…
3 room house
Voyskovicy, Russia
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,567
Residential building for sale in p. Woliskovitsy. The walls are logged with silicate brick. …
House
Menkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 31,968
House for sale in Gatchinsky district in the village. Menskovo on the land 1500 square meter…
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 41,889
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Railwayman''.&…
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 60,078
Cottage OP 74.9 sq.m. in SNT "Triton" ( 6 km from Gatchina ) Two-story house with a large ve…
2 room house
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 23,149
In the oldest gardening of the Kobrino Gatchinsky district massif, with an affectionate name…
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 167,558
A large warm bright house for sale with decoration and all communications built in 2021. You…
2 room house
Pudost, Russia
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 39,685
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 176,377
2 room house
Susaninskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,764
We offer a plot in SNT Snowflower with a cozy summer house. The house is one-story, with a f…
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
116 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 120,708
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
6 room house
Vyritsa, Russia
6 Number of rooms
206 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 217,164
In the resort, Vyritsa, Brazlavsky Ave., among the pines, an excellent brick house is sold,…
3 room house
Myza-Ivanovka, Russia
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,747
In a cozy village with developed infrastructure and picturesque nature, a wonderful, warm ho…
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
243 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 165,353
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
4 room house
Shpankovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 88,188
Offered for sale & nbsp; land plot of 15 IZhS & nbsp; & nbsp; in der Spankovo & nbsp; Gatch…
2 room house
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 43,984
New house for sale in d. The worker of the Elizabethan settlement, which is 45 km from KAD. …
2 room house
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,008
New house for sale in d. The Elizabethan settlement worker, who is 45 km from KAD. Penobeton…
7 room house
Siversky, Russia
7 Number of rooms
160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 82,622
For sale plot with house in the center of p. Siver. The house is suitable for both permanent…
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 45,197
A 2 km residential building from 2014 with a residence permit is sold from Gatchin. House fr…
2 room house
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 38,582
For sale they are offered in one of the most picturesque and cozy corners of the Gatchinsky …
5 room house
Paricy, Russia
5 Number of rooms
133 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 110,224
Offered for sale & nbsp; land and winter house located on it in the Gatchinsky district in d…
House
Siversky, Russia
327 m²
€ 179,684
Art. 23721393 Dear ladies and gentlemen! In an environmentally friendly area (Siversky villa…
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 97,007
Art. 56606421 Two-story residential building built in 2021 is for sale. Total area 138 sq.m,…
House
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 225,873
Art. 18479100 Dear customer! We offer you a modern house in the state-owned enterprise "Gork…
4 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
143 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 116,850
House for sale in the village of Pegelevo, Gatchinsky district, built in 2019 from carbonate…
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,747
Art. 54552479 An excellent winter house for sale in the city of Gatchina, two floors, 2015.p…
2 room house
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 66,031
Art. 44173498 In the city limits of the GATCHIN, a promising area (12 acres in ownership and…
