  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District

Residential properties for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Gatchina
46
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
46
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie
3
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie
2
78 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 73,858
For sale 1 bedroom apartment at the entrance to the city of Gatchina.10/12 floorOP 33.3 sq.m…
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 248,030
Art. 41608028 Spacious apartment with an attic a stone's throw from Gatchina Palace and Par…
2 room housein Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 77,055
3 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 112,440
In the village of Sokkolovo, near Gatchina, a solid house for a large family with a master o…
3 room housein Yelizavetino, Russia
3 room house
Yelizavetino, Russia
3 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,582
It is proposed for sale a flat, correct form section of IZHS in the Elizabethan volost of th…
3 room housein Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,559
Winter cottage for sale in SNT Birch Grove, massif Birch Grove, Gatchinsky district. House B…
Room 4 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 15,433
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 87,086
FOR SALE! Spacious 2-room apartment of the UE in Gatchina on Izotova St., 15 building 2 ( mi…
2 room apartmentin Maloe Verevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloe Verevo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 62,283
Offered for sale 2-room apartment in a new panel house, in LCD « White Garden », built in 20…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 95,905
three bedroom apartment in direct sale Art. 40965741
3 room housein Voyskovicy, Russia
3 room house
Voyskovicy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,567
Residential building for sale in p. Woliskovitsy. The walls are logged with silicate brick. …
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 68,897
In direct sale is an unusual 2-room view apartment at: Leningrad Region, Gatchina, Roshchins…
Housein Menkovo, Russia
House
Menkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,968
House for sale in Gatchinsky district in the village. Menskovo on the land 1500 square meter…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,787
SALE 1 bedroom apartment in Gatchina on the street. 7 Army, d.23. Panel, 1/5 floor. OP - 31.…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 103,070
3-room apartment, 5th floor of an 8-storey large-panel house, built in 2001 by Gatchinsky DS…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,449
I will sell 3 bedroom apartment in a wooden house on Solodukhin St., 2/2. OP 46.8 sq. M. m. …
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 66,031
Selling a fully furnished 1k. apartment of improved layout on 9et./9et. houses in the young …
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 74,905
For sale is a spacious modern light 2 kon square in Gatchina ( m - r Aerorodrome ), located …
2 room housein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 41,889
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Railwayman''.&…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 66,141
For sale 1st apartment on the 7th floor in a good house near the park. General square 44 ( 1…
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 60,078
Cottage OP 74.9 sq.m. in SNT "Triton" ( 6 km from Gatchina ) Two-story house with a large ve…
2 room apartmentin Tervolovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Tervolovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 41,889
In the Gatchinsky district of Pudostskoye rural settlement in the village of Tervolovo on Le…
1 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,929
In the very center of the Aerodrome of the Gatchina Mountains of the Leningrad Region, 1 bed…
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
31 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 59,527
Apartment for sale - studio in the center of Gatchina, ko. Khokhlova, 16. New house, 2016 p.…
3 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 132,172
For sale 3-room apartment in a good brick house at the entrance to the city of Gatchina. An …
2 room housein Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,149
In the oldest gardening of the Kobrino Gatchinsky district massif, with an affectionate name…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 67,244
2-k. apartment, 52.3 m ², 4/12 floor. Residential 29.4, kitchen 6.8, 2 loggias combined bath…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 58,425
For sale in Gatchina on 120th Division St. 3a, 2 bedroom apartment 2/5 pn et houses, OP-51.…
4 room housein Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,558
A large warm bright house for sale with decoration and all communications built in 2021. You…
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 50,157
Selling 2-room sq. on the ground floor of a five-story brick house. In one of the cozy green…

