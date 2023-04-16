Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Room 4 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 15,461
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
Room 5 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
5 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,192
Two rooms are offered for sale in a 5 bedroom apartment. in Gatchina Krasnoarmeysky Prospekt…

Mir