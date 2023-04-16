Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Gatchinsky District
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Gatchina
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
24 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 51,906
Cozy apartment for sale - a studio in a new house. About the apartment: Room 16.2sqm, sq…
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 73,993
For sale 1 bedroom apartment at the entrance to the city of Gatchina.10/12 floorOP 33.3 sq.m…
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 248,484
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 15,461
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 87,246
FOR SALE! Spacious 2-room apartment of the UE in Gatchina on Izotova St., 15 building 2 ( mi…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 96,081
three bedroom apartment in direct sale Art. 40965741
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 69,023
In direct sale is an unusual 2-room view apartment at: Leningrad Region, Gatchina, Roshchins…
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 40,862
SALE 1 bedroom apartment in Gatchina on the street. 7 Army, d.23. Panel, 1/5 floor. OP - 31.…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 103,259
3-room apartment, 5th floor of an 8-storey large-panel house, built in 2001 by Gatchinsky DS…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 27,499
I will sell 3 bedroom apartment in a wooden house on Solodukhin St., 2/2. OP 46.8 sq. M. m. …
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 66,152
Selling a fully furnished 1k. apartment of improved layout on 9et./9et. houses in the young …
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 75,042
For sale is a spacious modern light 2 kon square in Gatchina ( m - r Aerorodrome ), located …
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 66,262
For sale 1st apartment on the 7th floor in a good house near the park. General square 44 ( 1…
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,997
In the very center of the Aerodrome of the Gatchina Mountains of the Leningrad Region, 1 bed…
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
31 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 59,636
Apartment for sale - studio in the center of Gatchina, ko. Khokhlova, 16. New house, 2016 p.…
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 67,367
2-k. apartment, 52.3 m ², 4/12 floor. Residential 29.4, kitchen 6.8, 2 loggias combined bath…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 132,414
For sale 3-room apartment in a good brick house at the entrance to the city of Gatchina. An …
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 58,532
For sale in Gatchina on 120th Division St. 3a, 2 bedroom apartment 2/5 pn et houses, OP-51.…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 72,889
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the 4th floor of a brick house in a quiet sleeping area, nea…
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 50,249
Selling 2-room sq. on the ground floor of a five-story brick house. In one of the cozy green…
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 41,955
SALE a very sunny one-room apartment in a new low-rise building in Gatchina on Krasnaya Voen…
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 60,741
URGENT!!! In connection with the move to another region, a warm, bright 3 kom is offered for…
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 80,619
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 49,145
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 50,801
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 86,031
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 56,875
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 82,828
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 63,502
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 83,932
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. The total area of 80.60 square meters of the room area is 12.6…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map