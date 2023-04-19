Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gaginsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gaginsky District, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
in Gagino, Russia
Gagino, Russia
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,929
Housein Ushakovo, Russia
House
Ushakovo, Russia
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,583

Properties features in Gaginsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir