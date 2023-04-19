Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Tusina District
Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Residential properties for sale in Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Novodrozhzhino, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 197,882
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 88,917
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 117,319
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
okrug Chernaya rechka, Russia
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
€ 59,967
Best Western Zoom Hotel is distinguished by an unrivaled location: a real quiet center of St…
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 169,808
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 36,758
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
47 m²
€ 86,872
Art. 40024790 On sale is a spacious 1-room apartment with a total area of 47.7 m2. HOUSE:…
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
10/16 Floor
€ 124,094
1 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 373,878
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
77 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 152,602
The deadline is 1st quarter of 2025. The windows of the apartment overlook the street. Tvers…
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 116,580
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
32 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 28,404
I sell a 1-room apartment in the residential complex of Raduga. Dzerzhinsk. The house is ren…
