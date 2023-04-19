Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Novodrozhzhino, Russia
3 room apartment
Novodrozhzhino, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 197,882
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 7
€ 88,917
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 117,319
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartmentin okrug Chernaya rechka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Chernaya rechka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 59,967
Best Western Zoom Hotel is distinguished by an unrivaled location: a real quiet center of St…
2 room apartmentin Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 169,808
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
4 room housein Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,758
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
47 m²
€ 86,872
Art. 40024790 On sale is a spacious 1-room apartment with a total area of 47.7 m2. HOUSE:…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 124,094
1 room apartmentin Central Federal District, Russia
1 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 373,878
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
77 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 152,602
The deadline is 1st quarter of 2025. The windows of the apartment overlook the street. Tvers…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 116,580
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
Apartmentin Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
32 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 28,404
I sell a 1-room apartment in the residential complex of Raduga. Dzerzhinsk. The house is ren…

Properties features in Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
