Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with furniture in Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house with furniture
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 91
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
It is proposed for sale a flat, correct-shaped section of IZHS in the Elizabethan volost of …
€30,485

Properties features in Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir