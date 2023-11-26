Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Eastern Administrative Okrug
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Novogireyevo District, Russia
1 room apartment
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
€97,208
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bogorodskoye District, Russia
3 room apartment
Bogorodskoye District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/21
If you have any questions. If you have any questions, write and I will hold a free online me…
€263,087
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/30
Lot number: 3987419, For sale apartment in the best area of the city.Moscow. The apartment h…
€215,904
Leave a request

Properties features in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir