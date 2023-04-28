Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Eastern Administrative Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

1 property total found
3 room house in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 106 m² Number of floors 17
€ 681,137
For sale is an elegant apartment in a prestigious and environmentally friendly area with an …

Properties features in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir