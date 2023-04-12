Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Russia

in Leningrad oblast
147
in Volga Federal District
154
in Saint Petersburg
2
in South Federal District
142
in Krasnodar Krai
142
in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
148
in Vsevolozhsk
4
in Sochi
96
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 138,295
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 87,224
For sale 1 apartment on the 10th floor 15-storey building in building …
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 121,335
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 195,773
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 20/30 Floor
€ 98,799
3 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 107,692
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 85,478
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 85,536
2 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 172,820
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 174,079
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 150,832
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 69,288

