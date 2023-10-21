Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

2 room apartment in Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Druzhnogorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village. White-haired Siver urban settlement. On the 3rd…
€25,338

