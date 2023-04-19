Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Lotinapelto District
  5. Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
500 m²
€ 835,412
Art. 23744378 Dear customer! You noticed a wonderful residence on the banks of the Svir Rive…

Properties features in Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir