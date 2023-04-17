Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Dmitrovsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dmitrovsky District, Russia

Nekrasovskiy
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Nekrasovskiy, Russia
3 room apartment
Nekrasovskiy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 4
€ 87,204
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in LC Katuar in the Moscow region, the city of Mytishi, S…
2 room apartmentin Nekrasovskiy, Russia
2 room apartment
Nekrasovskiy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,387
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in the LC Katuar in the Moscow region, the city of Mytishi,…

Properties features in Dmitrovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir