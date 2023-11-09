Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Dmitrov

Residential properties for sale in Dmitrov, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Dmitrov, Russia
1 room apartment
Dmitrov, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/12
We sell 1 apartment (37.9m2 excluding loggia) located on the 2nd floor of a 12-story monolit…
€47,553
