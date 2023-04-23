Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Diveyevsky District
  5. Diveevskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Diveevskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
House in Diveevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Diveevskiy selsovet, Russia
40 m² Number of floors 1
€ 18,809
Residential building for sale + land in s. Yakovlevka Diveevsky district. The total area o…

Properties features in Diveevskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir