Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Dalnekonstantinovsky District
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Villa Villa
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 181,348

Properties features in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir