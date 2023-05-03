Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Dalnekonstantinovsky District

Residential properties for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

Kuzhutskiy selsovet
4
6 properties total found
Villa Villa in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Villa Villa
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 181,348
House in Kuzhutki, Russia
House
Kuzhutki, Russia
38 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,760
I sell a land plot with a bathhouse . Documents for the house and land. House after fire. Ga…
House in Lapshiha, Russia
House
Lapshiha, Russia
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,687
Gas is brought to the house. next to the spring. the place is very quiet. On the side of the…
House in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
House
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,060
The land is smooth rectangular. Located near the Khmelnaya Polyana in the SNT Mayak. Nearby …
House in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,609
Log and beam. Soft roof. Pedal heating.On the territory there is a gazebo. Water well. Two p…
House in Lapshiha, Russia
House
Lapshiha, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 20,402
SNT "Green Dol", cottage in the Arzamas direction. 38 km from the city2 floors, house red br…

Properties features in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir