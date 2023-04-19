Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Chudovsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chudovsky District, Russia

Tregubovskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Tregubovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Tregubovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 13,367

Properties features in Chudovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir