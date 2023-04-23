Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia

3 properties total found
House in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
33 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,426
For lovers of relaxation away from the city!House for sale for repair in the village of Mens…
House in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
34 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,193
For lovers of relaxation away from the city!The capital house of a modern building in the vi…
House in Chernukha, Russia
House
Chernukha, Russia
53 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,830
I sell a house with an area of 54 m2, chopped five-wall 9x6 on a plot of 2500 m2: Hall 4x4 m…

Properties features in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia

