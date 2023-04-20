Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Chekhovsky District

Residential properties for sale in Chekhovsky District, Russia

1 property total found
Housein Senino, Russia
House
Senino, Russia
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,872
Share ( half ) at home and two sections with an area of 12 acres are for sale. The house is …

