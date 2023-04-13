Russia
Apartments for sale in Centralnyy rayon, Russia
Saint Petersburg
627
Apartment
Clear all
635 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,095,143
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 942,177
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 756,513
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 831,333
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
5/25 Floor
€ 143,543
Excellent modern apartment for sale with a total fruit of 59.8 m on the fifth floor ( accord…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 208,387
We sell a wonderful apartment a 7-minute walk from the Black River metro, built in the 1956 …
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 87,567
For sale 1-room cozy apartment Exchange or oncoming purchase on 2 sq. K. or 3Q with our surc…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,661,558
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 597,451
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 476,631
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
53 m²
€ 153,675
Art. 42308694 Apartment with designer repairs and furniture! Bathroom with window! Good …
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
12/24 Floor
€ 85,350
Art. 46817273. For sale a spacious one-room apartment in the prestigious Primorsky district …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
426 m²
€ 1,097,360
Art. 3348736 A unique view apartment with a terrace in the historic city center is offered f…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 86,459
For sale 2-room insulated apartment. General sq.m. (11 + 20 ) Kitchen 5.6 kV.m.c / s separat…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 149,640
Direct sale! This is one of the interesting offers of a spacious two-room apartment for pric…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 121,929
Art. 41608641 Apartment in the center of Vasilievsky Island with a modern renovation! Dea…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 417,329
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 76,277
St. Petersburg, Frunzensky district, metro Prospekt Slavy, Budapest St., 62 It is offered fo…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
54 m²
€ 154,074
Art. 41846188 About the deal: - The facility has been put into operation, keys have bee…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 720,489
Art. 42109425 In the mid-19th century, according to the project of the architect Spindler, …
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 102,531
Green courtyard, near Smolenka Embankment, to the metro on foot 10 minutes by calm step. Nea…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
74 m²
€ 174,026
Art. 41875168 It is for sale a 3-room apartment with modern and high-quality repairs, with …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
27 m²
€ 60,964
Art. 41356776 For sale studio apartment with an attic window and an outdoor terrace. Suitab…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
70 m²
€ 166,267
Art. 41876120 It is for sale a 2-room apartment with a total area of 70.2 m2. Apart…
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 81,535
Quick deal ! All documents are ready. Rooms: 20 sq.m. 13.7 sq.m. 11.3 sq.m. Apartment descri…
6 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms
177 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 332,533
For sale a unique apartment in the historical center of St. Petersburg. Elite status house…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 205,062
For sale two-room apartment of 66.1 sq.m. Great repair. Bilateral. The rooms are insulated f…
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 89,082
I will sell or exchange ( for 2-room or one-room with your surcharge to me ) 3-room apartmen…
Search using the map