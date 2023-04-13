Show property on map Show properties list
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,095,143
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 942,177
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 756,513
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 831,333
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/25 Floor
€ 143,543
Excellent modern apartment for sale with a total fruit of 59.8 m on the fifth floor ( accord…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 208,387
We sell a wonderful apartment a 7-minute walk from the Black River metro, built in the 1956 …
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 87,567
For sale 1-room cozy apartment Exchange or oncoming purchase on 2 sq. K. or 3Q with our surc…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,661,558
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 597,451
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 476,631
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
53 m²
€ 153,675
Art. 42308694 Apartment with designer repairs and furniture! Bathroom with window! Good …
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 12/24 Floor
€ 85,350
Art. 46817273. For sale a spacious one-room apartment in the prestigious Primorsky district …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 886,755
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
426 m²
€ 1,097,360
Art. 3348736 A unique view apartment with a terrace in the historic city center is offered f…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 86,459
For sale 2-room insulated apartment. General sq.m. (11 + 20 ) Kitchen 5.6 kV.m.c / s separat…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 149,640
Direct sale! This is one of the interesting offers of a spacious two-room apartment for pric…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 121,929
Art. 41608641 Apartment in the center of Vasilievsky Island with a modern renovation! Dea…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 417,329
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 76,277
St. Petersburg, Frunzensky district, metro Prospekt Slavy, Budapest St., 62 It is offered fo…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
54 m²
€ 154,074
Art. 41846188 About the deal: - The facility has been put into operation, keys have bee…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 720,489
Art. 42109425 In the mid-19th century, according to the project of the architect Spindler, …
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 102,531
Green courtyard, near Smolenka Embankment, to the metro on foot 10 minutes by calm step. Nea…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
74 m²
€ 174,026
Art. 41875168 It is for sale a 3-room apartment with modern and high-quality repairs, with …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
27 m²
€ 60,964
Art. 41356776 For sale studio apartment with an attic window and an outdoor terrace. Suitab…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
70 m²
€ 166,267
Art. 41876120 It is for sale a 2-room apartment with a total area of 70.2 m2.  Apart…
3 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 81,535
Quick deal ! All documents are ready. Rooms: 20 sq.m. 13.7 sq.m. 11.3 sq.m. Apartment descri…
6 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms 177 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 332,533
For sale a unique apartment in the historical center of St. Petersburg. Elite status house…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 205,062
For sale two-room apartment of 66.1 sq.m. Great repair. Bilateral. The rooms are insulated f…
3 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 89,082
I will sell or exchange ( for 2-room or one-room with your surcharge to me ) 3-room apartmen…

