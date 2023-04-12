Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

in poselenie Ryazanovskoe
5
in Dolgoprudny
6
in Pushkino
4
in Razvilka
4
in Tver Oblast
2
in Oryol Oblast
3
in Oryol
3
in poselenie Vnukovskoe
2
139 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/29 Floor
€ 186,450
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 bath 25 m² 3/22 Floor
€ 139,407
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 188,093
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 3/21 Floor
€ 270,992
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/21 Floor
€ 266,142
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 218,264
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,494
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,266
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 92,394
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 92,596
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,786
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,584
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,179
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 89,197
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 90,932
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 90,599
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,606
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,390
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,174
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 104,120
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 101,446
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 103,461
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 91,461
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 87,962
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 87,962
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 91,051
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 159,128
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 164,132
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 781,648
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 276,794
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…

