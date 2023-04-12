Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

in poselenie Pervomayskoe
41
in Kaluga Oblast
34
in poselenie Desenovskoe
8
in Obninsk
34
in Khimki
8
in Mytishchi
30
in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
17
in Balashikha
14
Show more
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Central Federal District, Russia
3 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 338,570
For sale a beautiful two-level apartment in Kotor, with a total area of 92 m2. The apartment…
Apartmentin Moscow, Russia
Apartment
Moscow, Russia
95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,797
For sale a beautiful two-level apartment in Kotor, with a total area of 92 m2. The apartment…

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir