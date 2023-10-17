Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Central Federal District
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

1 property total found
Room 3 rooms in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
In the Presnensky district (CAO), 1/3 of the share in the 3-room apartment is for sale. The …
€45,387

