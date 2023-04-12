Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

in Krasnogorsk
2
in poselenie Voskresenskoe
4
in Smolensk
10
in Smolensk Oblast
10
in poselenie Ryazanovskoe
5
in Dolgoprudny
6
in Pushkino
4
in Razvilka
4
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 181,311
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 167,521
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 168,213
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 102,838
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 149,278
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 8/14 Floor
€ 145,597
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 159,407
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 170,855
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 90,271
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 97,399
Housein Sergey-Pole, Russia
House
Sergey-Pole, Russia
240 m²
€ 282,741
It is offered for sale a modern house in the tila hi-tek. Very solid and high quality. The c…
7 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 838,164
Object code in the Agency's database: 458-913, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Moscow evening…

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir