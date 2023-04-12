Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

in Balashikha
12
in Nekrasovka District
18
in poselenie Marushkinskoe
4
in poselenie Filimonkovskoe
1
in Moskovsky Settlement
2
in Krasnogorsk
2
in poselenie Voskresenskoe
4
in Smolensk
10
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 roomsin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 2 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 564,367
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 678,476
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …
Penthouse 1 roomin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 1 room
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 461,645
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir