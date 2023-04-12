Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

36 properties total found
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
9 room housein poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
9 room housein Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 930 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,346,858
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-415, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,895
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 930 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,793,879
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
8 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 1 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,296,777
Object code in the Agency's database: 140-945, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki k…
8 room housein Martemyanovo, Russia
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 949,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …
6 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 447,021
Object code in the Agency's database: 177-804, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, MosDachTrest…
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 2,234,991
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-414, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
8 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,665,152
Object code in the Agency's database: 184-725, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino ec…
9 room housein Schapovo, Russia
9 room house
Schapovo, Russia
17 Number of rooms 1 140 m² Number of floors 4
€ 983,445
Object code in the Agency's database: 317-907, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lake K / p (…
9 room housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
9 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
9 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 2
€ 751,602
Object code in the Agency's database: 280-905, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, KP Shatra (Mil…
9 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms 808 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,738,001
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-810, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Housein Moscow, Russia
House
Moscow, Russia
1 240 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,676,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 167-829, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Potapovo k / …
8 room housein Fominskoye, Russia
8 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms 669 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
Object code in the Agency's database: 316-902, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Consent-1 to…
6 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 726,409
Object code in the Agency's database: 314-926, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Novo-Troitsk…
7 room housein poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 423 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 518-914, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Alexandrov P…
5 room housein Voronino, Russia
5 room house
Voronino, Russia
5 Number of rooms 700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,125,823
Luxurious suburban mansion with a classic facade with an exclusive, modern and elegant desig…
8 room housein Voronino, Russia
8 room house
Voronino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,015,325
  Do not buy real estate until you see this house (with an unusual guarantee and bonuse…
9 room housein poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 855 m² Number of floors 3
€ 736,524
Object code in the Agency's database: 486-705, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Novo-Nikolskoy…
5 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,503,107
The object code in the Agency's database: 184-703, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Rin…
House 5 bathroomsin Moscow, Russia
House 5 bathrooms
Moscow, Russia
5 bath 435 m² Number of floors 4
€ 603,478
Lot number: 3645228, Four-story house with hall, study, kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, bi…
9 room housein poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 669,413
Object code in the Agency's database: 274-907, Kiev highway, 15 km from MKAD, Bolshoi Pokrov…
8 room housein Bachurino, Russia
8 room house
Bachurino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 1 105 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,955,715
Object code in the Agency's database: 565-607, Warsaw Highway, 5 km from MKAD, Stolbovo- 1 K…
6 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 894,041
The code of the object in the Agency's database: 312-418, Kaluga highway, 22 km from the Mos…
9 room housein Pushkino, Russia
9 room house
Pushkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms 857 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,923,720
Object code at agency base 189-719, Kaluga Highway, 11 km from MKAD, Praimville k/p (Penino)…

