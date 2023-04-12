Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia
in poselenie Filimonkovskoe
12
in Moskovsky Settlement
1
in Krasnogorsk
8
in poselenie Voskresenskoe
7
in poselenie Schapovskoe
8
in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
7
in poselenie Ryazanovskoe
3
in Tver Oblast
2
in poselenie Mosrentgen
4
in Aprelevka
3
in Ivanovo Oblast
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
880 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms
939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms
868 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms
930 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,346,858
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-415, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,895
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms
930 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,793,879
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-417, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
1 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,296,777
Object code in the Agency's database: 140-945, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki k…
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 949,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …
6 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
394 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 447,021
Object code in the Agency's database: 177-804, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, MosDachTrest…
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 2,234,991
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-414, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
8 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
423 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,665,152
Object code in the Agency's database: 184-725, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino ec…
9 room house
Schapovo, Russia
17 Number of rooms
1 140 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 983,445
Object code in the Agency's database: 317-907, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lake K / p (…
9 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
9 Number of rooms
630 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 751,602
Object code in the Agency's database: 280-905, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, KP Shatra (Mil…
9 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
9 Number of rooms
808 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,738,001
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-810, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
House
Moscow, Russia
1 240 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,676,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 167-829, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Potapovo k / …
8 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms
669 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
Object code in the Agency's database: 316-902, Kaluga highway, 14 km from MKAD, Consent-1 to…
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
423 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 726,409
Object code in the Agency's database: 314-926, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Novo-Troitsk…
7 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
423 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 518-914, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Alexandrov P…
5 room house
Voronino, Russia
5 Number of rooms
700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,125,823
Luxurious suburban mansion with a classic facade with an exclusive, modern and elegant desig…
8 room house
Voronino, Russia
8 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,015,325
Do not buy real estate until you see this house (with an unusual guarantee and bonuse…
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
855 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 736,524
Object code in the Agency's database: 486-705, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Novo-Nikolskoy…
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
435 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,503,107
The object code in the Agency's database: 184-703, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Rin…
House 5 bathrooms
Moscow, Russia
5 bath
435 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 603,478
Lot number: 3645228, Four-story house with hall, study, kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, bi…
9 room house
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 669,413
Object code in the Agency's database: 274-907, Kiev highway, 15 km from MKAD, Bolshoi Pokrov…
8 room house
Bachurino, Russia
8 Number of rooms
1 105 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,955,715
Object code in the Agency's database: 565-607, Warsaw Highway, 5 km from MKAD, Stolbovo- 1 K…
6 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 894,041
The code of the object in the Agency's database: 312-418, Kaluga highway, 22 km from the Mos…
9 room house
Pushkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms
857 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,923,720
Object code at agency base 189-719, Kaluga Highway, 11 km from MKAD, Praimville k/p (Penino)…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map