Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
17
in Balashikha
2
in poselenie Marushkinskoe
11
in poselenie Filimonkovskoe
12
in Moskovsky Settlement
1
in Krasnogorsk
8
in poselenie Voskresenskoe
7
in poselenie Schapovskoe
8
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 186,653
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 89,724
3 room apartmentin Konkovo District, Russia
3 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 604,555
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 21/30 Floor
€ 120,291
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 170,902
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 88,533
1 room apartmentin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 195,303
A new business class project in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area, in which all the advantages…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 90,540
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 18/30 Floor
€ 178,357
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 76,843
For sale at an attractive price is a bright, 2-room apartment with convenient layout in an e…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 101,660
For sale apartment - studio, with an area of 24.1 square meters. m on the 11 - fl…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 21/30 Floor
€ 148,220

