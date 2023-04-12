Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 162,298
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 47.6 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 155,324
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 43.9 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 115,759
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 79,905
1 room apartmentin poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 56,871
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 9/32 Floor
€ 182,161
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 153,105
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 50 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 184,396
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 101,689
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the com…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 97,799
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the busi…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 307,327
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 370,692
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 301,739
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 257,037
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 177,132
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 16/39 Floor
€ 293,916
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 6/23 Floor
€ 250,332
2 room apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 189,872
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 13/22 Floor
€ 121,813
4 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 391,143
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 223,510
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 202,277
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 184,396
2 room apartmentin Oryol, Russia
2 room apartment
Oryol, Russia
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 8/19 Floor
€ 61,829
2 room apartmentin Oboldino, Russia
2 room apartment
Oboldino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 122,931
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4 bath 66 m² 6/18 Floor
€ 223,510
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 7 m² 12/13 Floor
€ 111,755

