Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Central Administrative Okrug
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Moscow
1408
Apartment
Clear all
1 454 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
9/32 Floor
€ 182,161
Your attention is invited to consider a very cool version of the apartment in the LCD « Home…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
9/12 Floor
€ 153,105
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the 9th floor of a 12-story house. The apartment is within w…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
50 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 184,396
Your attention is invited to consider a very cool version of the apartment in the LCD « Bala…
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 307,327
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 370,692
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
6/11 Floor
€ 301,739
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 257,037
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/12 Floor
€ 177,132
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
16/39 Floor
€ 293,916
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
6/23 Floor
€ 250,332
For sale 3-room apartment ( euro cod ) 77 m2 on the 6th floor of a 23-storey building, in th…
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 391,143
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
9/18 Floor
€ 223,510
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
14/16 Floor
€ 184,396
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
4 bath
66 m²
6/18 Floor
€ 223,510
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
9/31 Floor
€ 158,143
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 63,464
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3/22 Floor
€ 226,794
If you have any questions, write and I will hold a free online meeting with you, where I wil…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
4/21 Floor
€ 287,335
If you have any questions. If you have any questions, write and I will hold a free online me…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
26/39 Floor
€ 423,814
If you have questions, write and I will hold a free online meeting with you, where I will te…
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
6/27 Floor
€ 322,986
If you have questions, write and I will conduct an online consultation with you, where I wil…
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
29/29 Floor
€ 341,191
The houses are located in the city area with established and existing infrastructure. Everyt…
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 139,694
Lot number: 4138299, Elena. FRESH SALE. Vneshtorg House. Vulikh Tower. Near Ostankino Tower,…
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 106,167
For sale 1k. apartment, with a total area of 32 m2, on the 5th floor, 9th floor panel house,…
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/22 Floor
€ 249,462
Apartment in luxury LCD ( prices in which ² constantly grow ), 3 minutes drive from Volokams…
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 308,444
Lot number: 4136402, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 133,994
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
4/29 Floor
€ 540,937
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
9/29 Floor
€ 474,504
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
3/29 Floor
€ 364,292
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map